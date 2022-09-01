Second arrest made after Auckland Michael Hill burglary

Police continue to encourage the public to be vigilant for new jewellery items being listed for sale on social media.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a raid on an Auckland Michael Hill jewellery store on Tuesday morning.

All items that were taken have been recovered, a police spokesperson said.

This comes after a 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the same burglary.

He was found in the wider central Auckland area later the same day and arrested shortly thereafter, a police spokesperson said.

The 19-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Michael Hill store on Queen St shortly after 3am, where offenders had smashed a window to enter the premises.

They were, however, forced to flee after the stores fog cannon activated.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene but were found abandoned in the surrounding area.

Supplied A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight in June.

The incident comes days after the jewellery franchise announced it was “significantly” beefing up security measures at its Auckland stores after a string of robberies and break-ins over the past year.

Stores in both Newmarket and Takapuna were targeted on August 23.

Police said offenders walked away with stolen items in Newmarket, but did not manage to steal anything from the Takapuna branch.

On June 16 two people broke into Michael Hill Takapuna in broad daylight about 4.20pm.

A video of the robbery showed a man wearing a black hoodie breaking the glass window, grabbing items and then running to a getaway car.