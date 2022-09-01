Victim of rapist Craig Koning not told he was being released from prison

Amy Coronakes asked for her automatic name suppression to be lifted so she could speak openly about her rape by Craig Koning in 2004.

The woman who was raped by charity boss Craig Koning is furious she wasn’t notified her attacker was being released from prison.

Craig Koning was jailed in 2020 for the rape of then-girlfriend Amy Coronakes 16 years prior.

On Wednesday, Stuff reported Koning was to be released from prison on parole on September 5.

However, Coronakes said she found out about his release from Stuff’s article, instead of authorities telling her and involving her in the process.

Police have now apologised for the “oversight”, saying they would speak directly with Coronakes.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Craig Koning will be released on parole on September 5.

She isn’t the first survivor of sexual violence to make this complaint.

In order to be notified about Koning’s parole hearing, Coronakes needed to fill out a form to be put on the Victims Notifications register – a form she didn’t know about until Wednesday.

Without filling out the form, Coronakes wasn’t registered as a victim.

Ever since the Victims Notification Register was introduced in 1987, those it is supposed to help have been saying the system doesn’t work for them.

The provisions require victims of serious offences to be asked by police whether they want to be put on the register so they can be notified of events such as the offender’s release from prison, parole hearings, temporary release or if they’ve died.

“I didn’t even know about the register until I phoned with a complaint,” Coronakes said.

Coronakes was repeatedly told, including on the day of Koning’s sentencing, she would be contacted so she could be involved in parole applications, she said.

SUPPLIED Alison Mau announces the launch of Stuff's #MeTooNZ project.

“It was never mentioned I needed to do something. Never,” she said.

During the trial, Coronakes had to give evidence via a video link because of Covid-19 restrictions, as she lives in Australia.

Attending the parole hearing was her opportunity to face Koning.

“This puts people off. I will never have the opportunity to say to his face how this has affected me.”

Coronakes said she phoned victim support and the police immediately.

“I am upset, emotional and angry.”

Coronakes said the detective assigned to her case and victim support had been wonderful during the court process.

“It just appears that there are huge flaws and cracks to slip through in the judicial system.”

In a statement, a police spokesperson apologised for the oversight in not keeping Coronakes up to date.

“We appreciate this would have been distressing for those involved and our staff will be speaking directly to the victim.

“Police acknowledge concerns around the Victim Notification Register and recognise the need to improve the process.”

Police were looking to work with other agencies on options to improve the process, the statement said.

Koning was the former head of the Floating Foundation, which delivered medical supplies to remote villages in the Pacific.

He was the subject of a Stuff #MeToo investigation revealing he bullied women on the boat and singled out young volunteers for sex.

Coronakes, who was 18 at the time of the rape, made a complaint against Koning after reading a Stuff story about his dismissal from the charity.

She waived her statutory right to name suppression for complainants in sexual cases, meaning she can be named in reporting of the case.

Coronakes has made a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.