Rural vigilantes: The country people taking the law into their own hands

Kaiwaka man Dave Thomson took to his neighbour with an iron bar as a last resort when cornered by the man in his driveway.

Peter Hull opened fire after police were slow to respond to his 111 calls. Bill Burr was scathing of police for charging him over chopping off an intruder’s finger. Dave Thomson struck a neighbour with an iron bar after ongoing complaints to police about harassment and intimidation. National Correspondent Tony Wall asks, are police failing rural people?

Dave Thomson​ felt cornered. He’d pulled his work van into his driveway at his remote property overlooking Kaipara Harbour near Kaiwaka, Northland, stopping at the closed gate.

His neighbour – who’d been terrorising him and his wife, Jidapa​, for a couple of years – pulled in behind.

What happened next changed their lives irrevocably.

Thomson, a builder, told his wife to stay in the van and lock the door.

He grabbed an iron bar, a type of socket wrench, from the back of the van and approached the man.

The couple had been so frightened by his behaviour – following them in his car, waving a hammer at Jidapa – that they’d turned their bathroom into a “panic room”, set up bottles across their hallway as an alarm system and slept with a machete close by.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dave Thomson and wife Jidapa at their property near Kaiwaka.

The man was volatile and seemed to be mentally disturbed; they didn’t know what he was capable of.

On this day in January 2019, Thomson finally snapped.

“I’d had enough – it was two years of no sleep, two years of stress, two years of the cops doing f... all.

“I just decided, ‘I’m not living like this any more’. I thought, ‘I’ll hit him, and he won’t come near me again’. I hit him on the arm as hard as I could.

“He didn’t even blink, he just stood there.”

Thomson hit the man several more times and he finally backed off, later calling police, who arrested Thomson and charged him with assault with a blunt instrument.

It was the start of a lengthy legal process that almost cost the couple their home.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The views from Thomson's property are stunning, but life was made miserable by a neighbour.

A senior cop would later apologise for what they’d been through – describing the area where they live as virtually “un-policed” and a “no-man’s land” at the time of the incidents.

Police refused to answer questions about their handling of the matter for privacy reasons, but it appears they believe they gave Thomson’s complaints the attention it deserved.

“This relates to a long-standing matter between parties ... in which police have responded accordingly on a number of occasions,” says Inspector Matt Laurenson, area commander for Waitematā north.

He says police prioritise deployment based on risk, “so incidents where there is a threat or use of violence against a person or property will be attended with urgency”.

READ MORE:

* Peter Hull called police repeatedly - when they didn't come, he opened fire on a man who'd been taunting him

* William Burr, who ordered a teen intruder's finger be chopped off, says he handled the situation 'perfect'

* Legal experts divided on finger cutting trial not-guilty verdict



Some remote communities present “challenges” compared to urban areas, Laurenson says. He encourages people to call 105 after an event or 111 if their safety is at risk.

“We strongly discourage people from taking matters into their own hands,” he says. “This places them at greater risk of harm.”

But Thomson, 57, is unconvinced, saying police failed him and his wife by not taking firm action against the neighbour, who had a long history of threatening and intimidating neighbours which police were well aware of.

He shared his story after reading about Peter Hull, a rural Tauranga resident who started firing his gun when police failed to respond to his multiple calls about a man who kept coming to his Oropi property, threatening him.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Peter Hull stood on the hill in front of this house and opened fire with a .22 rifle.

One of the bullets struck the man in the shoulder. Sentencing Hull to 12 months’ home detention on Friday, Judge Thomas Ingram said normally it would be a jail sentence, but it was a unique case.

“I can’t ignore the history here, he’s been pushed beyond breaking point. [Normally] I’d be saying to people engaged in violent responses, ‘why didn’t you call police?’ He did – again and again and again and no-one took him seriously.”

(Police say there was an “incredibly high demand” on the night in question and they dispatched a unit “as soon as one was available”.)

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Peter Hull pleaded guilty to wounding with reckless disregard after he opened fire on a man who'd come to his property near Tauranga. (Video first published August14.)

In another infamous case, Piopio farmer William Bruce Burr and his son Shaun were charged with serious offences after chopping off the pinky finger of a youth who’d broken into Bill’s home in the middle of the night and attacked him.

They pleaded self-defence, and were acquitted on all charges.

Burr later told Stuff he was angry with the way police had treated him as the offender and the intruder as the victim that night.

Richard McIntyre, dairy industry group chair for Federated Farmers, questions whether police are well enough resourced to respond to cries for help from rural people.

“I think it’s really important that police response times are adequate, both for urban and rural settings.

“It comes down to the need to prioritise with the resource you have. The Government needs to ensure police are resourced to achieve this.”

McIntyre says a recent survey of members who’d reported crimes suggested that in 41% of cases, police investigated but there was no resolution, 23% said they didn’t know what happened because they weren't kept informed and 9% said there was no investigation. An offender was caught in 27% of cases reported in the survey.

“I’d like to see those numbers [get] significantly better,” he says. “Quite simply, I’d love to see more police resources.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dave Thomson at his property near Kaiwaka. His “paradise” was ruined by his neighbour.

The Thomsons’ ordeal began when their neighbour moved next door to their dream rural property a few months after they moved there in May 2016, building their home in their spare time using bridging finance.

Thomson says he helped the man out with some repairs, but he later phoned “ranting and raving” about the work. He blamed Thomson for wasps and possums on his property.

“I knocked on his door and said ... ‘you stay your side of the fence, I’ll stay mine’. I thought that was the end of it, but it was just the beginning.”

The man would follow Jidapa when she went into town, would peer through their windows, drive slowly past their property in the middle of the night and throw stones at Thomson’s van.

After their wing mirrors clipped on a narrow section of road, Thomson alleges the man grabbed him, threw him in a ditch and knelt on his chest, punching him. Both men called police, claiming they’d been assaulted.

Thomson had his injuries recorded at a medical centre – photographs showed finger bruising on his upper arm suggesting he was grabbed from behind.

Police documents show they treated the incident as “fighting”, with the parties “rolling around on the ground grappling with each other”.

The only charges laid over the incident were against Thomson for dangerous driving. He tailgated the man for several kilometres after the altercation and drove head-on towards his vehicle, forcing him to slam on his brakes. Thomson claimed this happened as he was putting his seat belt on and crossed to the wrong side of the road. He was convicted.

In late 2017, police issued the neighbour with a trespass order. Notes by the attending officer record that “both parties have intense hatred for each other” and would use “extreme force” if they caught one on the other’s property.

“They were both saying the same things about each other, so I advised them that it was like listening to an echo,” the officer wrote. “Advised that police would only follow up on any criminal activity.”

Thomson says the harassment continued unabated. In March 2018, Jidapa was home alone when the neighbour started shouting at her from his fence, waving a hammer and threatening her before moving towards his gate in the direction of her property.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dave Thomson and wife Jidapa were terrorised by a neighbour.

She ran and hid. “I think he want to come and kill me,” says Jidapa, who is from Thailand.

Thomson says his wife was petrified but police took several hours to arrive and didn’t lay any charges.

After the incident, Jidapa, too scared to stay at home, slept in their van for three nights. When her husband was away during the day, she’d stay with friends. The couple were so stressed they needed counselling.

After Thomson was arrested for assaulting the man, he hired a private investigator, who found he had bought and sold three other properties in the previous six years. Thomson visited his former neighbours and found they’d endured similar harassment.

At a previous address in Whangaparaoa, the neighbours described him as “scary” and said police were well aware of his history.

At another property near Puhoi, he’d attacked a KiwiRail truck with a hammer, smashing the windscreen, because he was convinced the workers were stealing his wifi.

supplied The KiwiRail truck after the man attacked it with a hammer, smashing the windscreen.

Police began prosecuting him for wilful damage and trespassed him from KiwiRail land, but he shifted out of the area and it’s unclear if he was ever convicted.

After his arrest, Thomson spent a night in the police cells and was then released on bail, on the condition he not stay at his property. He rented a mate’s shed for $360 a week, on top of the more than $600 a week he was making on house re-payments.

As the bills mounted, he felt he had no choice but to plead guilty to the assault charge. “We would have lost the house.”

But his problems weren’t over – he was sentenced to community service, had to wear an electronic bracelet and wasn’t allowed to stay at his property. Instead, he rented a house in Kaiwaka, continuing to pay rent and high interest bridging finance for several more months.

All up, the couple were away from their property for 18 months and Thomson estimates it cost him more than $100,000 in legal bills and rent.

Even after his sentencing, the neighbour wouldn't leave him alone, Thomson says, “chasing” him and Jidapa in their car on one occasion, police declining to respond to his 111 call.

That prompted them to seek a meeting with a senior police officer in Wellsford, which Thomson recorded.

He told the officer police had come to his property nine times over about two years, each time failing to take action against the neighbour, making his behaviour worse.

The officer made some startling admissions about policing in the district. He explained that in mid-2019, the Northland-Waitematā border shifted, meaning Kaiwaka was now in the Waitematā policing district.

“Before then, I’ll be the first to say that Kaiwaka ... was pretty much un-policed. Until now it’s been pretty much a no-man’s land,” the officer said.

“I can only apologise for what’s happened in the past and I’m well aware that the police’s name is mud basically from Oruawharo north because hey, it is no man’s land ... it was understaffed.”

Thomson said he wanted police to charge the man with criminal harassment; the officer said that offence was “incredibly hard for police to prove” and a better move would be to take out a restraining order.

The officer said he agreed it was “not right” that the couple had been living in fear, and asked Thomson to contact him any time the neighbour harassed them.

He undertook to respond if Thomson called 111, but warned there could be delays. “If you’re saying [to police] ‘he’s banging down the door with a hammer’ – get into your panic room. I’m not going to lie, you live on the outer edge,” the officer said.

“I’m not saying he’s not going to get caught, but it does mean you’re probably going to have to endure some minutes of terror.”

In 2021, Thomson wrote to the Minister of Police complaining about the police handling of his neighbour. He received a reply from Inspector Mark Fergus of the Waitematā north area, who said that he was satisfied police had responded appropriately, including laying charges when “the public interest test has been satisfied”.

“Whilst neither party remains entirely satisfied, the best outcome has been ... an uneasy peace.”

Soon after Thomson finished his sentence and returned home, his neighbour sold up and left the district, a huge relief for the couple.

But they are worried that he’ll be terrorising someone else. Thomson: “What are his new neighbours going through right now? And what are police doing about it?”

Stuff discovered that the man recently bought a home in a remote area of Coromandel. Sure enough, his new neighbours say he’s been harassing them, too.

One was considering installing security cameras. “He’s creepy and weird and we’re very concerned.”