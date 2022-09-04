The power of podcasts - what The Teacher's Pet tells us about abusive relationships

Chris Dawson arrives at court as a free man for the last time before the guilty verdict was delivered.

Alison Mau is a senior Stuff writer and Sunday Star-Times columnist

OPINION: Podcast fans, raise your hands. I'm one of you. A good podcast - and that's a very subjective measure, isn't it - can fill your ears and your brain with funny, challenging or hair-raising stuff while you drive, clean, exercise, or daydream. There are even podcasts that will intentionally send you to sleep (or so they claim).

Unlike video, they're portable, and they're intimate - it's just you, your headphones and the podcasters doing their best to keep you engaged.

My subscription list is an eclectic one; history, comedy, horses, tech, media issues, telly shows (The West Wing Weekly is a favourite), feminism.

I've even taken a dive into "chumcasts" between fundamental Christian women in the US, in an attempt to understand how their brains work.

No true crime podcasts on my list, though, until relatively recently. I've been an outlier in that; true crime is one of the most popular genres in the world, perhaps something to do with engaging with our greatest fears in a safe way. As one reviewer posited, it's like sitting in a warm house while a storm rages outside.

New Zealand has some banging examples: Black Hands, Gone Fishing, The Commune and A Moment in Crime among them.

But it was Australian journalist Hedley Thomas's The Teacher's Pet that opened the portal to true crime for me. This long-running investigation into the disappearance of Sydney nurse and mum Lynette Dawson is a masterpiece of the genre and from the first listen, I was hooked. Not long after I joined the fanbase in 2018, a stunning twist; Lyn Dawson's husband Chris was arrested for her murder. This week, after a three-month trial Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson, 74, guilty.

Supplied Lynette and Chris Dawson.

The Teacher’s Pet is not without its issues (the title, for a start). It came in for criticism from Justice Harrison, who said evidence at the trial may have been influenced by Thomas’ work.

It also raises perennial questions about news versus entertainment – does the telling of any particular story help or harm the victims and their families? And, of course, here again is the story of a young, white Australian woman, while the stories of Aboriginal women – who are 11 times more likely to die from family violence – get scandalously little coverage.

In the case of Lyn Dawson, Thomas had already spent decades, on and off, poking into the facts. He agrees he was not able to stay completely impartial as the interviews and evidence mounted. Although he did not begin that way, he became convinced Chris Dawson was a killer. After the verdict he said it had become "impossible to comprehend" that a woman with no assets, who couldn't drive, and who was completely devoted to her two young daughters, would simply disappear.

Supplied Hedley Thomas, creator of The Teacher's Pet podcast

It was just so unfair, he said.

Research by US academic Amanda Vicary shows women are true crime podcasts' most avid fans for a reason; “It seems the things women are attracted to about true crime is that there are things that could lead to them not being victims of violent crime themselves, such as preventing being kidnapped or learning what to do if they were to be kidnapped,” according to Vicary.

That might sound overly simplistic, but it hints at where Hedley Thomas' work on The Teacher's Pet has potential to really shine as more than simple entertainment. Through hundreds of hours of interviews, he built a picture of an abusive relationship - possibly physically, and certainly emotionally.

Supplied/Sydney Morning Herald Lynette Dawson pictured with her husband Chris, who was on Tuesday found guilty of her murder.

Lyn Dawson was a victim of coercive control - a set of behaviours by perpetrators of abuse that include repeatedly putting them down, telling them they are worthless, humiliating, degrading or dehumanising them. A decade of research from criminologists in the UK found these behaviours present in almost all killers in the weeks and months before they killed their partners or ex-partners. That research led to law change in 2015, establishing coercive control as a crime.

It's still a phenomenon poorly-understood by parts of society, but in Lyn Dawson's story, it's laid bare insult by degrading insult. It may help people in these types of abusive relationships better understand their situation, and seek help.

And for that at least, Hedley Thomas deserves our thanks.

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Victim Support 0800 842 846.

0800 842 846. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.