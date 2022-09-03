Woman charged with murder after woman found dead at apartment block in Auckland

Police are at Lakewood Court in Manukau where a woman was found dead.

A woman has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment block in Auckland.

Do you know more? Emails aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Police were called to an incident on Lakewood Court in Manukau about 4.30am, detective inspector Shaun Vickers said in a statement.

A woman was found dead at the scene.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police are knocking on residents’ doors at the Lakewood Plaza.

Another woman at the property was arrested.

Later on Saturday police issued an update, saying a 36-year-old woman had been charged with murder.

She is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

“Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Lakewood Court area overnight and may have heard or seen something which could assist our inquiries,” a spokesperson said.

Lakewood Court is a retail area with restaurants, hotels, a gym and shops.

Police appeared to be focusing their investigation on the seventh floor of the Lakewood Plaza, a residential building with 151 apartments.

A spokesperson for the building’s developer, the Du Val Group, said they did not know what happened but were “saddened to hear of the passing of a young woman”.

One resident told Stuff the rooms were “quite soundproof”.

“I didn't hear anything last night, slept through the whole thing. Didn't even wake to the sirens and all that.”