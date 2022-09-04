Seven injured, one seriously, after car hits house in South Auckland

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house. (file photo)

Seven people have been injured, one seriously, after a car hit a house in the South Auckland suburb of Pukekohe.

St John ambulance took two patients to Middlemore Hospital from the scene of the crash, which happened just before 7pm on Sunday night.

Four St John vehicles attended the incident on Puni Road, a spokesperson said, with one person seriously injured and 6 others are moderately injured.

A police spokesperson said they had received reports of a crash where a car struck a house.

Traffic management is still in place, they said.

Three Fire and Emergency crews responded to the car crash at 7.05pm, a FENZ spokesperson said.