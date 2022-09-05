Five Auckland shops broken into in spate of burglaries overnight

The final burglary of the night was at the Michael Hill store in Pukekohe.

Five stores across Auckland have been broken into overnight, including a Michael Hill store that was targeted for the third time in two years.

The first shop to be targeted was the Toyco in Mount Albert, which was broken into about 10.39pm Sunday, police said.

A sheet of emergency glass was up at the store on Monday morning.

About two hours later, the Curry Masala Indian Takeaway in Flat Bush was burgled. One person was arrested, police said.

A Titirangi retailer was also broken into overnight, with police called to the scene about 2.30am.

Police were still determining what was stolen, a spokesperson said.

Just before 3am, a Mad Butcher store in Mount Roskill was burgled.

Police said a person stole several items.

The final burglary of the night was at the Michael Hill store in Pukekohe. Police were called to the scene about 4.03am.

“At this stage, inquiries into the incident are ongoing, which includes establishing what was taken from the premises,” a spokesperson said.

This is the third time in two years that the south Auckland store has been targeted. The first was in November 2020 and the second was in July 2021.

Multiple Michael Hill stores across Auckland have been broken into in recent months and board chairperson Rob Fyfe earlier said he was “deeply concerned”.

The chain had “significantly” ramped up security measures in response, he said.