Man charged with assaulting, seriously injuring 11-month-old baby remanded in custody

The man is set to appear at Waitākere District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A 35-year-old Henderson man charged with assaulting an 11-month-old baby has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Waitākere District Court on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a police spokesperson said a person was located with serious injuries at a residential property in Swanson, West Auckland, on Sunday.

Police were still working to establish the circumstances that led to the injuries, the spokesperson said.

The man is due to reappear in Waitākere District Court on September 15.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended an incident in Swanson at 7.54am on Sunday.

One patient was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, the St John spokesperson said.