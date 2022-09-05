'Extremely dangerous' man with swastika tattoos on face wanted over Christchurch shooting

Police are hunting for Hendrix Rawiri Jury - heavily tattooed, with a swastika in the middle of his face - in relation to a shooting in Christchurch in which a man was injured in both legs.

Police are hunting for an “extremely dangerous” man with a swastika tattoo on his face in relation to a shooting in Christchurch last week that saw a man injured in both legs.

Detectives have a warrant out for the arrest of Hendrix Rawiri Jury, 27, who is wanted in connection with the shooting on Hereford St on August 30.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said: “He is considered to be extremely dangerous and should not be approached”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police cordon off streets after a shooting in Linwood, Christchurch.

Jury has distinctive facial tattoos, including a swastika between his eyes flanked by the Nazi salue “sieg heil”, as well as a bulldog on his forehead and what appears to be the word “Mongrel” across the lower half of his face. He also has two more swastikas above his eyebrows.

The man was shot just after 11.15am last Tuesday outside a property near the intersection of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in Linwood.

NZ Police/Supplied Jury is considered “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached, police say.

Jellyman said police have executed a number of search warrants in relation to the shooting and are appealing for the public’s help.

“Inquiries indicate that this was not a random incident.”

Anyone who sees Jury should call 111 immediately.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Officers at the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in Linwood.

The victim in last week’s shooting has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, Jellyman said.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to police can call 105 quoting file number 220830/8157, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.