Auckland pair fined $40k after purposely sinking boat in marine reserve

An Auckland pair have been fined $20,000 each after purposely sinking a boat off Waiheke Island, in a marine reserve.

John Lenssen and Cain Subritzky were sentenced by Chief Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick in late August, after being found guilty in front of a jury in 2021.

The pair were paid to salvage any materials they could and dispose of the boat, but instead chose to take the money and sink the boat to get rid of it.

In June 2019 the boat, Blue Beard, broke its mooring in a storm and ran aground on some rocks. The owner was approached by the pair, and they came to an agreement on the salvage and disposal of the vessel.

The plan was, for the price of $10,000, Lenssen and Subritzky would salvage what they could and then dispose of the rest of the boat either at the dump or by burning it.

On July 9, the harbourmaster’s office received a call from a member of the public who said a boat had been sunk on purpose.

After some inquiries, the harbourmaster received a call from Subritzky, who claimed the pair had buried the boat on a private property.

AUCKLAND COUNCIL/Supplied The tip of the Blue Beard pokes out of the water, near Waiheke Island

In sentencing, Judge Kirkpatrick said the defendants actively misled officers by claiming this, as they knew it was actually disposed of in a coastal marine area.

“The offending was calculated and deliberate and financially motivated,” he said.

After receiving pictures of the sinking boat, the harbourmaster and police were able to locate it using sonar. A dive team later confirmed it was the Blue Beard.

Judge Kirkpatrick rejected the men’s claim that the sinking was a “failed attempt at a complex salvage and a well-meaning misadventure, rather than a deliberate act”.

NZ Police The Auckland police maritime unit has added three new boats to its fleet.

Auckland Council investigations team leader David Pawson said that instead of preserving the marine environment, the men had chosen to wilfully sink a boat in a known protected area where it could have negative effects.

“We will have no hesitation in prosecuting those who show disdain and disregard for our marine environment,” he said.

Along with the fine, the pair were ordered to remove the wreck and any associated items and dispose of it lawfully within three months of the sentencing date.