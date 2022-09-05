Body found in car in rural Hawke's Bay

Police cordoned off River Rd at its intersection with Waimarama Rd on Monday afternoon after a body was found in a car. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a body found was in a car near a Hawke’s Bay riverside carpark.

Residents near River Rd, a no-exit rural road near Havelock North, said the road was cordoned off by police from about midday on Monday afternoon.

“It appears the vehicle, which has been consumed by fire, has been parked in the reserve for several days,” said Detective Inspector David de Lange.

“River Road is currently closed while Police work in the area and a scene guard will be in place overnight,” he said in a statement.

A scene examination has begun and an autopsy is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

“While we are treating the death as unexplained, we are in the very early stages of understanding what has happened to our victim,” de Lange said.

The reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and neaby cycleways.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hawke's Bay acting district manager Glen Varcoe confirmed they were called by police earlier on Monday to assist with fire investigation and scene lighting.

One resident, who did not give their name, said

car dumpings in the area had been an issue in the past, but not for many years after a bollard was put in place.

Another person in the area said she often ran down the nearby cycle trail, which is accessed from the carpark but avoided the bottom end of the road as its secluded nature made her wary.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting event number P051805886.