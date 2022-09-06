Aerial 1080 drop will close lodge for a week after legal action fails

The trust that operates a lodge has failed in its bid to halt a 1080 aerial poison drop in the Hunua Ranges.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service ordered Kōkako Lodge to close next week to allow the council to carry out a drop across 21,500 hectares of land. A feed drop, designed to get rats and possums used to the bait, has already taken place.

The area is home to kōkako, of which 229 pairs of adult breeding birds were counted as recently as June, up from 106 pairs in 2018.

The lodge says up to 375 young people from low-decile schools could miss out on an outdoors programme. It took legal action at the High Court in Auckland in an effort to stop the drop.

Justice Simon Moore reserved his decision, following a hearing on Tuesday. He told lawyers he would release his decision by 4pm Wednesday. He beat his own deadline by 23 hours, releasing his decision shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

At the hearing, the lawyer for the lodge, Ryan Marsich, said it was seeking an injunction to postpone the drop so a date could be set to hear a full argument.

He said the order to close the lodge for at least five days came as a surprise, and it would have a “significant impact” on the mental health of the young people booked into day programmes next week.

Kōkako are flourishing in the Hunua area, according to a recent count.

Marsich said the young people were enroled in the Ministry of Education’s Aim High programme across low-decile schools. They have just been through the stress and anxiety of lockdowns and disruption to two years of their education.

He said the bookings were made late last year and earlier this year, whereas the Lodge was only told of the need to close its doors on August 24.

Marsich said the Lodge had a safety plan that included cordoning off areas and installing a security guard to ensure the young people did not wander off into the drop zone.

He said council officers had earlier given reassurances that the lodge would be able to remain open.

Justice Simon Moore could release his decision by Wednesday afternoon.

Justice Simon Moore asked Marsich about an earlier drop in 2015 when lodge goers were found wandering in the drop zone, despite promises they would be kept out.

Marsich said there had been changes in management since then and again pointed to the safety plan.

Lawyer Chris Browne appeared for the health service. He said the medical officer who made the decision to close the lodge has public safety at heart and followed the guidelines.

He also made mention of the episode in 2015 when health authorities visited the area, shortly after a drop.

“To their horror there were people all over the place.”

Browne said the Lodge would only need to be closed for about five days while much of the surrounding area would be closed to the public for about a month.

Department of Conservation This supplied video outlines DOC's efforts to measure the long-term effects of 1080 in New Zealand. It claims bird numbers have doubled in one West Coast valley. (Video first published in January 2019)

Auckland Council’s lawyer Elizabeth Wiessing told the court the lodge was on council land and operated under a license.

She said the drop could happen as early as Thursday but was heavily dependent on wind and weather conditions.

Wiessing acknowledged the Lodge had only been told of the closure on August 24 but said permission to make the drop took the health authorities the best part of two months to grant.

She said discussions about a drop had been happening for months and the lodge should have only accepted “tentative” bookings.

Wiessing said planning for the drop had been underway for at least a year and postponing it now would incur costs for the council, including the waste of pre-feeding pests that had already happened.

Justice Moore is expected to release the reasons for his decision by Friday.