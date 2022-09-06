Fruit trees poisoned with weedkiller as neighbours' dispute escalates

Duanrui Zhou has been awarded $2277 to replace fruit trees on his property after a dispute between neighbours ended in them being poisoned.

A dispute about trees growing over a boundary fence suddenly escalated when weedkiller was sprayed across the yard, killing 10 fruit trees.

An Auckland District Court decision ruled in Duanrui Zhou’s favour, after finding it likely that Lesley Maguire sprayed weed killer over the boundary fence, resulting in the death of several trees at a Mt Roskill property.

Maguire has been ordered to pay $2277 to cover the costs of replanting seven peach trees and three guava trees.

According to Zhou, he and his partner moved into their home at the end of 2021 and had a discussion early on with Maguire about some trees growing over the fence line.

READ MORE:

* Woman fuming after 'malicious and wilful damage' kills trees

* The billionaire’s weed problem

* Dying Temuka trees a mystery



There was no further conversation on the matter until the middle of January 2022, when he came across the “horrible scene” of trees dying in his backyard.

Photos show a line of trees with brown leaves hanging off of them. Sections of the grass also died – damage believed to be from the weedkiller.

Duanrui Zhou/Supplied Trees in Zhou’s backyard covered in dead leaves after weedkiller was sprayed on them.

The court decision sided with Zhou after Maguire’s denial about applying weedkiller was countered with a recorded conversation that took place over the fence – where Maguire admitted she “sprayed all along my fence line”.

At least three conversations took place before the matter was taken to court, as Zhou said he was struggling to figure out why the poisoning had taken place.

“I wanted to be a nice neighbour,” he said. “We are neighbours – we need to be nice to each other.

“There were a lot of sleepless nights, we worked really hard to buy this property, and we expect to start our life together in this home,” Zhou said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Bill Knowles is appalled someone would go to the trouble of poisoning and cutting down trees in Sparks Park, Carterton.

The trees have yet to be replaced, as the ordered payment hasn’t been made, he said.

Having come from Asia, Zhou said he didn’t know at the beginning of the dispute how to fight for his rights in New Zealand – but it was an eye-opening experience.

“This can be a reference for many other people.”

Citizens Advice Bureau recommends formal mediation if neighbours can’t agree on trees infringing on another’s property.

Maguire applied for a rehearing, which was denied on the grounds that the original decision was supported by provided evidence and no new evidence had been given.

Maguire was contacted for comment, but declined.