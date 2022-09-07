Former Dilworth housemaster who sexually abused boys in his care named

Name suppression has lapsed for the former Dilworth School teacher and housemaster who sexually abused boys in his care. (File photo)

A former Dilworth School teacher and housemaster, who has admitted sexually abusing boys in his care, can now be named for the first time.

The order suppressing the name of Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard for health reasons was lifted on Wednesday at the High Court in Auckland, allowing Stuff to name him for the first time.

The 74-year-old is on bail awaiting sentencing, having earlier pleaded guilty to 11 indecent assault charges, some of which date back to the 1980s.

Court documents released to Stuff show Wynyard sexually abused some of the boys in his classroom. On one occasion he asked a boy to stay behind after class and help him tidy up.

READ MORE:

* Dilworth School administrators knew staff would abuse boys 'again and again'

* Dilworth School: Ex-assistant housemaster admits sexually abusing boys in his care

* Dilworth School: Scouts not told of complaints about former chaplain for 13 years

* Dilworth School: Former chaplain groomed and sexually abused boys for 15 years

* Dilworth School: Teacher accused of parading around naked was 'allowed to resign'



Wynyard abused the boy as he stood on a ladder or desk to reach a high shelf and stack textbooks.

He targeted other boys in the dormitory in one of the boarding houses where he was housemaster, and attacked another in the phone room.

The teacher also admitted sexually abusing two other boys in the 2000s, after leaving Dilworth.

Some survivors of the teacher’s offending contacted police after media coverage of court cases involving other former Dilworth staff.

The summary of facts said while none of the survivors were physically injured, the “psychological damage for many has been irreparable”.

Wynyard is due to be sentenced in December.

Wynyard began teaching at Dilworth in 1977, after teaching in Britain.

The Dilworth Legacy book, commemorating the school’s centenary, records that he took over as housemaster of MacMurray from Rex McIntosh.

McIntosh also faced child sex abuse charges but died before his case made it to trial.

The book does not record where Wynyard went or why he resigned.

But Stuff understands he kept teaching and only recently stopped after working his way up to a leadership position at a school in south Auckland.

The Crown opposed Wynyard’s name suppression at earlier hearings, arguing naming the former teacher could result in more survivors coming forward.

The former teacher faced allegations back in 1997, but the case was dismissed partway through the trial after the survivor gave evidence.

It is unclear why the case was dismissed as parts of the court file have been lost.

Operation Beverley

Wynyard is one of 11 men arrested and charged with historical sexual offending at Dilworth.

The police operation, code-named Beverly, resulted in allegations being made against teachers, staff members and volunteers associated with the boarding school and its scout group.

Three of the accused – Keith William Dixon, Rex Clarence McIntosh and Richard Charles Galloway – died before reaching trial. They denied the allegations against them.

One man, who has name suppression, has also denied the charges and is still to go to trial.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Dilworth chaplain and Scout leader Ross Browne faces four historical sexual abuse charges against boys.

Former chaplain Ross Douglas Browne, former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson, former assistant housemaster Alister Harlow, former music teacher Leonard Cave, former scout leader Graeme Charles Lindsay, tutor Jonathan Peter Stephens and a man with name suppression have all been convicted of sexual offending.

Browne, Harlow, Cave and Wilson are serving prison sentences, while Lindsay and Stephens were sentenced to home detention.

Anyone with information can contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more.

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.