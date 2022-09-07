Killer Beez member admits firing at Auckland houses in tit-for-tat shootings

Police investigate in Otara after shots were fired at houses in 2020.

A Killer Beez’s member has pleaded guilty to shooting at houses amid escalating gang tensions in south Auckland.

James Williams appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he admitted shooting at houses in Ōtara, knowing danger to life was likely to result.

He also admitted entering a building holding a firearm intending to commit assault and participating in an organised criminal group.

The tit-for-tat shootings began in November 2020, after Killer Beez gang member Michael Crawford had his patch and motorbike taken by members of the Tribesmen gang.

There were four drive-by shootings, as well as armed home invasion of addresses associated with the Tribesmen.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A number of houses were shot at in Ōtara in November 2020.

Justice Neil Campbell convicted Williams and remanded him on bail to appear for sentencing later this year.

At Crawford’s sentencing, Justice Grant Powell said it was good luck no one was injured or killed during the incidents given the guns involved.

“A group of people, led by Mr Crawford, considered they were entitled to storm through communities in Ōtara, shooting wildly and recklessly as if they owned the place,” Justice Powell said.

He described an atmosphere of fear in south Auckland and a “reign of terror” instituted by the Killer Beez and Tribesmen.