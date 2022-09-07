'Dangerous' man sought after West Auckland shooting left one injured
Police are looking for 27-year-old Jayden Haynes following a shooting in West Auckland that left one person with wounds to their arms and legs.
Police were called to Wattle Rd, Sunnyvale about 1pm on Sunday.
On arrival, a man was found with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The man was taken to hospital where he was reported to be in a serious condition, police said.
Waitematā CIB detective senior sergeant Megan Goldie said inquiries indicated the incident was not random.
“He should be considered dangerous and police advise the public not to approach him,” she said.
“We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring Haynes may face charges.”
A black Volkswagen Golf with the registration NWY742 was also being sought by police.
The victim remained in hospital on Wednesday, Goldie said.