Police were called to the address early on November 19, 2021. (File photo)

A Northland man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a baby in November.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear in Whangārei District Court.

Detective inspector Bridget Doell said police were called to a Ruakākā address early on November 19.

However, the 5-week-old baby boy died at the scene.