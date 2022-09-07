11-month-old baby sent to hospital in critical condition after assault is stable

The 35-year-old Henderson man charged with assaulting an 11-month-old baby has lost name supression, and can be named as Kurtis David Innes.

An 11-month-old baby who was sent to hospital in a critical condition after an assault in the west Auckland suburb of Swanson on Sunday is now in a stable condition, police have confirmed.

The man charged with assaulting the infant has lost name suppression, and can be named as 35-year-old Henderson resident Kurtis David Innes.

Innes is remanded in custody after appearing in the Waitākere District Court on Monday, and is due to reappear on September 15.

Earlier on Monday, a police spokesperson said a person was located with serious injuries at a residential property in Swanson, West Auckland, on Sunday.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the incident in Swanson at 7.54am on Sunday.