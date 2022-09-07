Firearms and ammunition seized after police raid Auckland mansion, two charged

Police seized firearms, ammunition and gang paraphernalia in Remuera this month.

Police have seized a number of prohibited items in central Auckland and arrested four people, after raiding a $6 million waterfront mansion and a nearby parked vehicle.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police have recovered several firearms, ammunition, and other gang paraphernalia in Remuera this month, as part of enforcement action targeting gangs.

Procter said a search warrant was carried out last week on a “vehicle of interest” parked on Shore Rd.

During the search of the car, police found a military-style semi-automatic firearm along with ammunition. A 21-year-old man, a patched member of the Mongols, has been charged over the find.

The man will appear before Auckland District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Following the find, police carried out another search warrant – this time at a nearby property on Shore Rd, with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad.

Court documents show the Shore Rd property is a five-bedroom waterfront property valued at almost $6m.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A 31-year-old man, an associate of the Mongols, was charged with a raft of serious firearms charges.

Police walked away from the property with a number of illegal items, including an AR-15 firearm, a rifle, a shotgun and various ammunition.

Gang paraphernalia was found at the property, including patches from the Mongols, Comancheros and Bandidos.

A 31-year-old man, who is an associate of the Mongols, was charged with a raft of serious firearms charges, including unlawful and prohibited possession of various firearms and of a restricted magazine.

Another man and a woman were also arrested for unrelated matters.

Procter praised police’s work during the raids, saying the recovery was a “fantastic result” for police and the community.

The work was carried out by dedicated Operation Cobalt staff, being supported by wider police staff and other work groups across the city.

Operation Cobalt, a six-month police operation launched in June this year is a special taskforce set up in Auckland – the epicentre of organised crime in New Zealand.

All 12 police districts have dedicated staff to the operation, focusing specifically on addressing unlawful behaviour by gang members that affects the community’s sense of safety

“Police are continuing to take an all-of-police approach to disrupting unlawful behaviour being committed by gangs,” he said.

“The public can expect police will continue to hold gangs to account for offending we are identifying through our disruption and suppression activity under Operation Cobalt.”