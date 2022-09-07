Firearms and ammunition seized during search by Auckland police, two charged
Police have seized a number of gang-related possessions, including firearms and ammunition, and arrested two people after raiding a central-Auckland property belonging to a member of the Mongols gang.
A 21-year-old man, a patched member of the Mongols, has been charged over the find.
A 31-year-old man, who is an associate of the Mongols, has been charged with a raft of serious firearms charges.
Another man and a woman were also arrested for unrelated matters.
MORE TO COME.