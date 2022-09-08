Ramraiders smash through central city mall entrance in Hamilton

A car was driven through the doors of Hamilton’s Centre Place mall at 3.10am.

Ramraiders have smashed through the front entrance of a central city mall in Hamilton.

Offenders drove a car through the main entrance of Centre Place at 3.10am on Thursday, before stealing items from a shop inside, police said in a statement.

The glass doors of the Victoria St entrance were shattered and remains of a roller door could be seen damaged and in pieces.

Roller doors blocking the entrance to Stirling Sports were also damaged.

Tom Lee/Stuff Glass doors at the Victoria St entrance of Centre Place were shattered.

This was after the offenders had attempted to ramraid a liquor store at Lynden Court in Chartwell at 2.30am.

CCTV footage showed a car driving up the footpath from the side, because bollards out the front restricted access.

The side of the car hit and dented roller doors protecting the store, before a group of about eight teenagers got out and ran.

They abandoned that car and fled in a second car, police said.

The car was gone when the store owner, who declined to give his name, arrived in the morning.

“I have roller doors, bollards. It’s still not enough,” he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Police said the offenders stole from a shop inside the mall.

“Every night we sleep with this in mind. It might be my turn.

“Sleeping with your kids and you get a call at 3.30am. It’s not a nice feeling to be honest.”

Police said enquires were underway to identify and locate the offenders involved.

This comes after eight ramraids in three days in Waikato last week and another one on Monday night at Budget Liquor on Peachgrove Rd.