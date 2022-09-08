Jellicoe Park murder victim had 7kg brick dropped on his head, court hears

Four men ran for their lives and three got away, but Nigel Fuatimu was “not so lucky”, a court has heard.

The Crown says on the night of October 3, 2020, Auckland men Nigel Fuatimu​ and Samtuiosa Osa​ were drinking and listening to music with friends in Manurewa’s Jellicoe Park when they were “jumped” by another group.

The Crown says that group included Isaac Ramese-Stanley​ and Simon Tavita​, who are jointly charged with murdering Fuatimu. It also included Kitiona Stanley who​ is charged with assault with intent to injure Fuatimu’s friend, Samtuiosa Osa.

In his closing address to the jurors at the High Court in Auckland, Crown prosecutor Dale Dufty said Fuatimu was knocked unconscious and beaten to death.

“This is not a whodunit case – we know who did it,” Dufty said.

Dufty said Fuatimu was described by his brother, Nathan, as a humble and conscientious man who worked as a labourer to help pay his family’s bills.

Toxicology reports show he had only drunk the equivalent of two beers on the night of his death.

“It’s unlikely he started any fight at Jellicoe Park, it’s just not in his nature.”

He said Fuatimu and others had gathered at Osa’s to listen to music and share a few drinks. When they became too noisy, they took a portable speaker to nearby Jellicoe Park.

Security cameras nearby captured the group heading to the park at about 10.50pm.

About 10 minutes later, Tavita, Ramese-Stanley and Stanley also headed to the park with friends. Dufty said Tavita threw a beer bottle at Fuatimu’s group and a fight started.

Dufty said in the early stages, Fuatimu was on the ground, wrestling with Tavita and somehow got the upper hand, but that did not last long. Fuatimu was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious.

Dufty said some of Fuatimu’s friends ran off. When Osa was cornered he called out: “Help, I want to live.” It was during that chase that Dufty said Tavita picked up the 7kg broken concrete block from a nearby street and brought it back to the park.

“While Nigel was still unconscious, Mr Tavita brings the block over and drops it on his head and neck area... We’re not sure if it was more than once.

“Why did he do this? We know that for a brief moment in time Nigel had gotten the better of him and Mr Tavita didn’t like that.”

Dufty said it was an act of “pure hatred and cowardice too”.

Another witness saw Tavita and Ramese-Stanley kicking Fuatimu in the head as he lay on the ground. Dufty said bruises to his head and neck suggested those kicks were the last act and that Fuatimu died a short time later.

Dufty said Fuatimu received at least 10 separate injuries to his head and seven to his neck.

Dufty said there was also an attempt to hide evidence. He described the defendants as being “forensically aware” and pointed out Ramese-Stanley arrived home with no shoes on.

He said the Crown did not have to prove which “mechanism” caused Fuatimu’s death, but that they contributed.

Tavita’s lawyer, Panama Le’au’anae, said his client denied using the block or bottle. He said at one point Tavita was on the ground with Fuatimu, who weighed 127kg, on top of him. He said if any punches were thrown they were in self-defence.

Le’au’anae said the Crown narrative lacked credibility: “Nobody sees any brick being thrown, dropped or whatever. Where did that come from?”

He also said experts could not determine the cause of death – Fuatimu was morbidly obese and had a heart condition.

“Trying to predict the cause of death is like trying to predict the weather. It’s difficult... As one doctor put it, there’s just so many variables.”

The jurors are due to hear closing addresses from lawyers for the two other defendants on Thursday afternoon.

Justice Paul Davison is then expected to sum up on Friday before the jury retires to consider verdicts.