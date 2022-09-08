Police arrest and charge two people after West Auckland shooting

A 27-year-old man was arrested during a planned operation at an address in Henderson with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police have arrested one person after a firearms incident in the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale on Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie from the Waitematā CIB confirmed a 27-year-old male was apprehended on Thursday afternoon during a pre-planned operation at a property in Henderson with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

The man is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 24-year-old woman at the same address was also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

She is also expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday.

“Police would like to acknowledge the public’s assistance following an earlier appeal for information,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff A police cordon was set up near firearms incident in Sunnyvale, West Auckland, on Sunday.

“We can advise that police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

The arrests follow a police investigation after they were alerted to an incident in Sunnyvale at about 1.20pm on Sunday.

A man was found with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The man was taken to hospital where he was reported to be in a serious condition, police said.

An ambulance and a number of police cars could be seen on Wattle Rd, close to 2pm.

A St John spokesperson said the service was called at 1.14pm.