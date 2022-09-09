Jellicoe Park homicide: No independent evidence linking man to attack, court told

There is no independent evidence linking a man to a fatal beating in a South Auckland park, a court has heard.

The Crown says on the night of October 3, 2020, Nigel Fuatimu​ and Samtuiosa Osa​ were drinking and listening to music with friends in Manurewa’s Jellicoe Park when they were “jumped” by another group.

The Crown says that group included Isaac Ramese-Stanley​ and Simon Tavita​, who are jointly charged with murdering Fuatimu. It also included Kitiona Stanley who​ is charged with assault with intent to injure Fuatimu’s friend, Samtuiosa Osa.

In his closing address to the jurors at the High Court in Auckland, Crown prosecutor Dale Dufty said Fuatimu was knocked unconscious and beaten to death.

He said Osa made it to an area near a playground where he was kicked repeatedly and left unconscious.

But on Friday, Kitiona Stanley’s lawyer Tua Saseve said it was another man who attacked Osa.

Saseve said rather than kicking Osa, Kitiona Stanley actually put him in the recovery position so he would not choke.

He said Osa was drunk at the time and had already been involved in a fight. He questioned the accuracy of Osa’s evidence that implicated his client.

He said one of the Crown’s witnesses, who has pleaded guilty to his part in the fight, got a 20% discount on his sentence for giving evidence at trial.

Saseve said the police seized his client’s clothes and shoes that he wore on the night. No DNA belonging to Osa was found.

Likewise, Osa’s clothes did not contain any DNA belonging to Kitiona Stanley.

“That is independent evidence of what you see is what you get.”

The jurors are due to hear a summing up from Justice Paul Davison on Friday before they retire to consider their verdicts.