Man in his 60s struck by hit and run driver in Wellington

A dark sedan is said to have struck the pedestrian, before taking off.

A man in his 60s is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Upper Hutt – with the driver fleeing without stopping.

Police said the incident happened at Ferguson Dr at the intersection with Milton St, where the man was crossing just after 7pm.

A dark sedan struck him, flinging him onto the bonnet and windscreen, before he was knocked to the ground, police said.

He was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan did not stop to check on the man, police said.

The road has been closed to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information, to help identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

The car may have some damage to its bonnet and windscreen.

People who can help are asked to contact police via 105 and quote event number P051868172.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.