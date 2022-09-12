Offender injured after ramraid on Ashburton sports store

Stirling Sports Ashburton was burgled in the early hours of Monday.

A youth offender was injured and required hospital treatment after a ramraid on an Ashburton sports store.

Stirling Sports, in Tancred St, was burgled about 3.45am on Monday.

Police were called to the store after a vehicle was used to gain entry.

“One offender, a youth, was transported to hospital in a moderate condition,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are following lines of inquiry into who and how many people were involved, and determining what may have been taken.”

Manager Leah Webb said the vehicle came “straight through the building”.

“We are cleaning up, there’s a bit to sort out, so we haven’t assessed any damage,” she said.