More than 20 vehicles seized in police investigation into alleged money laundering

Motorcycles, cars and cash were seized by police during an investigation into the Hells Angels.

A dozen motorcycles, 16 cars and $400,000 in cash have been seized as part of an investigation connected to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in West Auckland.

It comes after police earlier seized more than $2.4 million in cash, a gun, methamphetamine and cannabis as part of an investigation called Operation Samson in July.

Police allege those involved have ties to a sophisticated money laundering operation across Tämaki Makaurau.

As a result of the investigation one person had been charged with “significant” drug dealing and importation offences, police said.

Some cars seized included a GTO, a Ford Range Rover, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, Isuzu D-Max and a Mini Clubman.

Detective senior sergeant Eddie Evans said police were working to shed light “on the activities of a trans-national organised crime group operating in New Zealand”.

“Police are committed to holding those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means to account.

“This is a significant restraint of millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles, property and cash which highlights the ongoing work by police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, police couldn’t rule out further arrests and charges being laid in relation to the operation.