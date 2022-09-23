Comancheros gang boss still a risk to the public, will remain in prison

The president of the Comanchero Motorcycle Club has had his parole denied a second time and still denies drug dealing.

Pasilika Naufahu, 35, was jailed back in February 2021 for his role in a “sophisticated” money laundering and drugs scheme. Last year the Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to nine years and three months.

Naufahu was arrested following a series of raids across Auckland in April 2019, in which more than $3.7 million in assets was seized along with luxury cars, motorbikes, high-end luggage and jewellery.

The president of the Comancheros was seen by the Parole Board on September 12 and was again declined parole, with Sir Ron Young saying he remains an undue risk.

In the decision released to Stuff, the Parole Board said Naufahu continues to deny the drug dealing aspect of his offending.

Naufahu is still of high risk of re-offending and confirmed to the board he would continue to be involved in the gang, although he would obey any orders made by the Parole Board.

“He reiterated that he was a family man and that he put his family first.”

STUFF Comanchero Motorcycle Gang members have been arrested in Auckland. (First published in April 2019)

The board however said that appeared to conflict with his significant involvement in the offending, while he had the responsibility of young children.

At the hearing, Naufahu said he had done everything he possibly could in prison to show he was a responsible citizen.

He felt that he had been treated unfairly and he would not be transferred to any other prison to complete the special treatment for violent offending.

“He did not think in any event that programme would be helpful for him because he did not consider he was a violent person and so that would be essentially a waste of time for him.”

Sir Ron Young said Naufahu was still a risk and cannot be released and continued to recommend the special treatment.

He said if Naufahu didn’t complete the treatment or further rehabilitative programmes it would be difficult to see the way out of prison for him before his end sentence date in 2026.

“Whatever views he may have of his family, and we appreciate that he does have a loving family, the idea of him as a supportive father and husband is completely inconsistent with his desire to continue on in the Comancheros gang and the prospect of further offending if released,” the decision said.

NZ Police/Supplied Pasilika Naufahu told the board he would continue to be involved with the Comancheros.

At trial, Naufahu was found guilty of two charges of money laundering in relation to the purchase of a Bentley and a Ford Ranger. The gang boss was also found guilty of conspiring to supply pseudoephedrine.

A Comanchero-associate drove through Auckland with a million dollars in cash to buy a methamphetamine precursor, before the deal fell over.

At trial, the Crown said Naufahu was the source of $1m which was meant to be used to purchase pseudoephedrine, but the suppliers withdrew.

Last year, the Court of Appeal was satisfied there was a connection between the erosion of Naufahu’s Tongan cultural values and his offending.

This didn't occur during his upbringing in Sydney, but in 2016 when he was deported to New Zealand under the 501 scheme, without any “meaningful support or guidance”.

The 501 scheme is the the character section of the Australian Migration Act which allows the cancellation of visas.