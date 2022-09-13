Man denies defrauding district health board of $1.433m via invoice scam

A man accused of illegally obtaining $1.433m from a district health board had a name suppression hearing in the Palmerston North District Court.

A man accused of defrauding a district health board of $1.433m is fighting to keep his name secret so he can keep his job.

The man appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday for a name suppression hearing.

Many details of the case cannot be reported while the man has name suppression, but it can be said the alleged frauds relate to his work with a district health board in 2021 and 2022.

He allegedly defrauded the board of $1.433m by invoicing it for services.

READ MORE:

* James Booth is a paedophile teacher, but we cannot say where he taught

* Trio granted name suppression in rape, indecent act, dishonesty cases

* Why Wānaka couple got name suppression before being charged with lockdown breach



He subcontracted people to provide those services, but allegedly did not pay them.

The man pleaded not guilty in July but has not yet been given a trial date.

During Tuesday’s hearing, which ran for nearly two hours, the man's lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC​, said naming the man would likely cause extreme hardship.

The man’s supervisor, who knew about the charges, had said losing name suppression would likely cost him his job, Mansfield said.

The man also wanted to get into other employment, but that could be difficult if he was named, Mansfield said.

The Crown and Stuff opposed name suppression, with Stuff arguing naming the man was in the public interest given the work the man proposed doing.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said the man’s current employment was the strongest argument, but she lacked information about how naming him could impact his employment.

She also wanted to know if naming the man but not the employer would adequately protect the employer’s reputation.

Judge’s are able to suppress the names of witnesses, victims or those connected to proceedings, including companies, if naming a defendant would be likely to cause them undue hardship.

The undue hardship test is lower than the extreme hardship test defendants must overcome.

The judge put the suppression decision off until Mansfield could source affidavit evidence from the man’s employer for their views on suppression.

Name suppression would likely be decided on the papers, while the man is on bail until an administrative hearing in October.