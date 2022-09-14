Auckland school hires rapist closely related to principal

Two survivors say the teenager who raped and sexually assaulted them should not be working in a classroom.

A teenager who raped a young woman and sexually violated another is working in a classroom of an Auckland school, despite the school knowing of his past.

The man has been hired as a teacher aide at a school where a close family member is the principal.

Stuff has spoken to two survivors who fear the teacher aide could use his position of power to continue sexually abusing young women.

By law, schools are required to run police checks on all staff who come into contact with children.

READ MORE:

* Wellington students protest against rapist's home detention sentence

* 'No justice. Disgusting': Friend of teenage girls who were raped leads protest

* Teenaged sex offender wants to keep name secret

* Corrections didn't tell uni before letting rapist on home detention attend classes

* Corrections does U-turn after allowing teenaged rapist to attend university



Police supply information on charges, convictions and any interactions they have had with the person, if relevant to the role.

Stuff understands the school did vet the teenager with police – and hired him anyway.

Stuff has asked for a copy of the vetting documents under the Official Information Act, but the police are yet to respond.

One of the survivors, Olivia*, says regulations need to be tightened to ensure the aide cannot continue working in a classroom.

“They were given advice from the police and they chose to ignore that. Clearly, something is really wrong and dangerous. The whole role is to support these children as they grow up, and [the school has] put them in danger.”

Another survivor, Sabine*, says the school needs to be held to account for its decision to employ her attacker.

“You have a manipulative rapist, around at least 30 vulnerable kids at a time… He’s in a position of power and you are responsible for him, you are letting that happen,” she said.

Her father, Liam*, said the school is taking a huge risk while students and parents have been left in the dark.

“We all know nepotism exists in society but… you’re responsible for quite a large group of young, vulnerable individuals, I think you have to put nepotism to one side.

“Actually, the safety of the many people you are in charge of is way more important than your [family member] getting a job so that it looks like he’s a clean, squeaky guy in society, which we all know is an illusion.”

RNZ/Newsroom The Detail podcast explores how a proposed law change would shake up the court system for cases of sexual violence. (Video first published in July 2020.)

The chairperson of the school’s Board of Trustees declined to be interviewed, but issued a statement saying a review had been undertaken to ensure all “lawful processes” were followed.

She said the school had policies relating to dealing with potential conflicts of interest and another senior staff member, not the principal, was involved in the hiring of the teacher aide.

Isabel Evans is the Ministry of Education’s Te Tai Raro hautū (northern leader).

She described the situation as “an employment matter” and it’s up to the school and its board.

“We understand the school is investigating the matter and is in the process of reviewing its employment policies and principles to establish whether they have been adhered to.”

The teaching aide met both young women while all three were students at the same Auckland high school. He was between the ages of 14 and 17 when he raped and sexually violated them.

He raped Olivia in a park, late at night. She says it was her first sexual experience and ruined her teenage years. About 18 months later, he raped and sexually assaulted her again.

He targeted Sabine when she was drunk at a party.

Sabine said he attended a school camp earlier this year.

“That is the worst combination for someone like him, that’s exactly what he wants and needs to do those things.”

An online post suggests the teacher aide hoped to one day be a fully-certified teacher.

Sabine described that as “horrific”.

“It’s creepy how bad he wants to work with kids. It’s really weird. You commit a crime like that, you just shouldn’t work with kids in general.”

Olivia said the school had employed a number of young women who appeared to be recently out of university.

“From a survivor point of view, you know what he’s capable of. You know the way he acts and the way he gets what he wants, what he desires, and being put in that environment, that just sirens danger to us.

“He just has so much opportunity to do the horrible things he did to us to all those other people.”

As a father, Liam empathises with the parents of the children at the school. He says their children are being put at risk and they have had no say in the matter.

“We entrust [the school] with our children. They’re vulnerable at this stage until they get to 15 or 16, when they can really start to call things out and push back against people.

“I think the parents of [the school] would be horrified that someone senior has employed someone [like this].”

Liam said the teacher aide is well-rehearsed at wearing a ‘mask’ and changes, depending on who his audience is. He says he will “look the part, act the part.”

His daughter interrupted: “Right up until he hurts someone”.

Olivia agreed.

“It’s not like he’s gone through months of rehab or therapy or anything. He can easily reoffend because he’s done zero work.

“You don’t be a rapist for 5 years or whatever and then do four sessions of therapy and suddenly you can work with kids.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money says the teenager needs to change careers.

Victim advocate Ruth Money is supporting the young women.

She also has deep concerns about the teacher aide being in a classroom around young, impressionable women.

“As an advocate, I am horrified that the police can make a recommendation that says ‘no’ but the school has gone ahead anyway.”

Money says the teacher aide should choose another career.

“He can go and pump petrol or make coffee or be an engineer. I don’t know, he’s got his whole life ahead of him,” Money said. “Get away from the children. That is child protection 101.”

Stuff’s phone calls to the principal have gone unanswered. The principal also declined to comment when Stuff visited her home. She then asked for questions to be sent by email.

Stuff asked about the hiring process, the police vetting process and whether her family member is an appropriate person to be in a classroom. She was also asked if she wanted to say anything to her students and their parents, and whether her family member would continue working at her school. She did not respond.

SUPPLIED Ministry of Education hautū (leader) operations and integration Sean Teddy.

The Ministry of Education’s operations and integration hautū (leader), Sean Teddy, says there are no provisions for certifying or registering teacher aides.

“School boards are the employer of staff at the school. The responsibilities of school boards are set out in the Education and Training Act, including ensuring that the school is a physically and emotionally safe place for all its students.”

Teddy declined to answer questions about the possibility of regulating teacher aides or creating independent oversight to ensure advice from police vetting was considered in the hiring process.

He also declined to answer questions about whether the principal should keep her position, or if the Ministry was concerned about the safety of young female students at the school.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education minister Jan Tinetti declined to comment.

Stuff asked the same questions of Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins diverted those questions to Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

As Internal Affairs Minister, Tinetti will receive the final Royal Commission of Inquiry report into Abuse in Care. She also declined to answer any of the questions.

Neither the Ministry nor Ministers were aware of the case before being contacted by Stuff.

The former school board chair referred Stuff to the current chairperson before failing to answer phone calls and messages. The current chairperson was not on the board at the time the teacher aide was hired.

The current chairperson said she could not answer questions about individual staff, but said there was “no greater priority” than student safety and wellbeing.

“We work very hard to ensure we meet all Ministry of Education guidelines, as well as all of our legal obligations, and we are confident that we have done so.”

The father of the teacher aide also declined to answer questions.

Olivia and Sabine say they’re speaking out, not out of spite or revenge, but out of concern for the young women at the school and female staff.

“[For him] to go into a place of learning where [young people] are developing and growing and disrupting that with his gross, disgusting energy, it is so unsettling and it makes you feel really unsafe in the world that that can happen,” Olivia said.

Sabine echoed those concerns.

“There are women still walking around afraid of him and terrified they’ll bump into him and terrified he’ll hurt them again," she said. “Why is it OK that he should be in a classroom with kids? It just doesn’t make any sense. He’s clearly a dangerous person.”

* The real names of these individuals have not been used in order to protect the survivors.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.