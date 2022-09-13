Man chops off home detention bracelet, goes on the run, scams for meth money

Dyllan Barry Vaughan “sold” people firewood via Facebook, but failed to stump up with the goods. (File pic)

A man who funded his methamphetamine habit by running a firewood scam, all while on the run from his home detention sentence, says he felt “pretty s...” hearing how his actions harmed others.

Dyllan Barry Vaughan’s scam left people fearful of paying for Christmas expenses and unable to keep their children warm during winter.

Vaughan, 26, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to 22 months’ prison for a range of offences.

The sentence included time for family violence offending he was initially sentenced to home detention for, but he blew that sentence by cutting off his monitoring device and going on the run in December 2021.

The bulk of his offending took place between August 2021 and January 2022, when he set up a Facebook profile mirroring a real business.

He offered to supply firewood through the false business, contacting people via Facebook before getting email addresses.

He sent out invoices and took payments, but never delivered wood.

He also scammed two other people by “selling” a chainsaw and iPhone, which never existed.

All up he netted $11,500.

In victim impact statements, those he failed to give wood to described feeling stressed, financially threatened and less trusting.

One had just suffered flood damage to their home so did not have the savings to buy a second lot of wood, meaning their children had to go cold through winter.

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman​ said pre-sentence report writers noted Vaughan had gone through life untreated for ADHD, which seemed to fit with his pattern of impulsive behaviour when things got tough.

Vaughan had been on a cycle of doing OK, but falling off the rails when things got hard, turning to drugs and crime to fund his meth addiction, Steedman said.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said Vaughan’s actions could not be described as impulsive, given the significant work done to create the false Facebook page and invoices.

While Vaughan did have struggles, he had been on rehabilitative sentences before and not been able to make them work, with the judge nothing he had cut off his home detention anklet in 2015.

Vaughan was ordered to pay $8950 in reparation.