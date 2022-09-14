Two arrested after shots fired at police amid pursuit that delays seven flights

Two people have been arrested after an incident in south Auckland on Wednesday, which saw seven flights at Auckland Airport delayed.

Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Auckland and a resulting pursuit during which one of the robbers fired a gun at police.

Seven flights were also delayed after the police Eagle helicopter flew into Auckland Airport’s airspace, according to Airways.

“Police were earlier notified of an aggravated robbery at a commercial address in Maich Road just after 10.30am,” Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

Bright said a vehicle was located at the property and police followed the vehicle before being shot at. No officers were injured.

The Eagle helicopter followed the vehicle, which was spiked in Wiri but continued to be driven. The armed offenders unit gave chase until the vehicle was stopped in Landscape Rd in Papatoetoe.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Seven flights were delayed at Auckland Airport on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

“Two people are in custody and police have since recovered a firearm from the vehicle,” Bright said.

The Eagle helicopter accessed the “wider airspace” of the airport, where aircraft fly through to land, on Wednesday morning.

“At 11.05am, Airways was notified police were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the airport that required the police helicopter to fly in the wider airspace around the airport.”

Seven arriving flights were delayed during a total time of 25 minutes, with most delayed for a period of less than that time, an Airways spokesperson said.

Flights were arriving at runway 23L, so were flying across the city from the northeast direction approaching the airport.

No departing flights were delayed.

Auckland Airport earlier said five flights were delayed because of the operation.

Three domestic and two international flights were delayed because of the police Eagle helicopter operating in the area, a spokesperson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police attended an incident at FBar in Auckland's Manurewa on Wednesday.

Nearby, police taped off FBar in Auckland’s Manurewa and police armed with pistols had blocked off nearby McKean Ave.

It has not yet been confirmed whether that incident is linked to the Eagle helicopter being near the airport.

An Air New Zealand flight from Tauranga and one from New Plymouth were among the delayed flights.

The Flightradar website showed two flights circling to the east of the airport just before midday.

A spokesperson for Auckland Airport said it was now back to operating normally.