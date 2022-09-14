Man ordered to pay dog registration after court rejects idea his pet is a 'legal person'

A man unsuccessfully tried to get out of registering his hungarian vizsla by claiming it is a “legal person”. (File photo)

A man aligned to the sovereign citizen phenomenon has failed to convince a court he should not have to pay dog registration fees because he declared his dog a “legal person”.

The man based his argument on an advertisement he put in a local newspaper but it was not enough to convince a High Court judge he should not have to pay up.

The curious case and judgment, issued in August, involves a man who goes by the name of James​ and his hungarian vizsla​ named Connor​.

Whanganui District Council sent James a $50 bill in March 2020 to register Connor, which he did not pay, leading to him getting a $300 infringement fee for failing to register a dog.

The council then lodged the notice with the court, which effectively meant it became a $330 fine.

James filed paperwork with the courts in August 2020, claiming the case was one of mistaken identity.

He claimed the person subject of legal action – him – was “dead/a legal fiction”, with the prosecution unable to continue without his consent.

James also claimed his dog was a “legal person” in the same way the Whanganui River was.

“A person does not have to register with a local authority to wear a collar or be restrained by a leash,” he said.

The Whanganui River was given the legal rights of a person in 2017 under the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act​.

Stuff was unable to find legislation giving Connor similar rights.

James also took out an advertisement in a Whanganui newspaper in June 2020, in which he said Connor – born December 1, 2019 – was his private property but through the “proclamation” had become a person called Connor James​.

James took legal action to get the fine quashed but it was upheld in the Whanganui District Court in March 2021, so he went to the High Court to have the decision judicially reviewed.

He claimed in the High Court he was a “sovereign” person beyond the jurisdiction of the court.

The sovereign citizen phenomenon generally involves people picking and choosing which laws are valid to them, arguing “common law” is what governs them.

Some “sovereign citizens” will unsuccessfully argue in court that charges cannot be laid against them as they are not the person identified on charging documents, instead going by vaguely related names or concepts such as “living entities”.

He also claimed the district court was a “for-profit trading entity” which required consent with people to “do business”.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn​ said the district court did not need consent to act within its jurisdiction.

She also said courts regularly found statements from people like James, who believed they were not susceptible to New Zealand law, “legally unsound”.

James’ review failed and he was ordered to pay Whanganui District Council’s legal costs.