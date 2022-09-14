Auckland man charged with possessing banned publication, will appear in court

A man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court over the charge.

A man has been charged with possessing a banned video or publication, following the arrest of a Christchurch pair on a similar charge in August.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court on September 29.

“A 68-year-old Auckland man has been summoned to court to face a charge of possession of an objectionable publication with knowledge,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The alleged offending was under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993, which covers publications like the video of the Christchurch terror attack.

Stuff Counterspin founders Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer enter the Christchurch District Court on August 31 after being charged with distributing an objectionable publication.

It comes after Kelvyn Alp, 51, and Hannah Spierer, 37, the founders and hosts of far-right media outlet Counterspin, were arrested in Christchurch and charged with distributing an objectionable publication.

The pair have been further charged with failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search. Spierer has also been charged with obstructing police.

Alp and Spierer appeared in Christchurch District Court on August 31.

About 40 supporters of the pair, including white supremacist Philip Arps, gathered outside the court on the day.

They heckled and tried to drown out a group who gathered in solidarity with the Muslim community, who were also outside the court.