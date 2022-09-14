Ōtāhuhu murder: Man seen walking past before three loud bangs heard

Sosaia Vaitohi and Metthuselah Talakai are accused of murdering Alec Moala.

A childhood friend of a man fatally shot in Ōtāhuhu was sitting in his car before he heard three loud bangs and then saw his friend lying flat on his back with a bullet wound.

The Crown’s case is Methuselah Talakai was angry about a failed drug deal and slapped a woman before returning hours later with another man, who then fired three shots at Alec Moala – with shotgun pellets pummelling his body, one penetrating his heart.

Sosaia Vaitohi​ and Talakai are jointly charged with the murder of Moala and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland. The Crown alleges Vaitohi was the gunman and Talakai was the getaway driver.

However, defence lawyers for the pair said neither of their clients were at the home that night in May 2021 and had nothing to do with Moala’s death.

Prosecutor Chris Howard earlier told the jury that Talakai was angry Moala’s cousin Chanelle Mafileo had failed to go through with a drug deal.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Loud bangs were heard before a person died at an address in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland.

On Wednesday, John Faavae said he’d been asked by Moala to go with him to the Ōtāhuhu address after Mafileo texted him saying she’d been slapped.

Mafileo was not there, but once she arrived the trio went to buy cigarettes from a nearby petrol station.

On the drive back to Beatty St, Mafileo and Moala were discussing the slapping incident, Faavae said.

Mafileo then spoke to a man who had an American accent called Flight. The Crown say this is Talakai.

Faavae said he heard the man on the phone saying: “I’ll see you soon.”

Later that evening while Mafileo and Moala sat on the porch talking, Faavae was sat back in the passenger seat of his car when a man walked past.

“Everything happened so fast he just walked right past and I heard yelling from Chanelle,” Faavae said.

Mafileo was yelling “stop” and “Saia”, Faavae told the court.

There were then three loud bangs and Faavae got out of his car and lay flat on the ground until shouting and yelling stopped.

Faavae did not see the shooter leave, but heard another person with an American accent yelling from a car on the road.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Alec Moala was shot and killed on Beatty St, Ōtāhuhu, in May 2021.

Moala was lying flat on his back on the grass, breathing heavily, Faavae said.

“I flipped him over and saw the bullet hole in his back. I pushed the wound to stop the bleeding.”

At some stage Mafileo called 111 before an ambulance arrived shortly after.

Vaitohi’s lawyer Nicola Manning submitted Faavae never heard Mafileo yell “Saia” and suggested he was telling police after arrests had been made, because be then found out Vaitohi was a gang member.

Faavae said he didn’t tell police because he was terrified and in shock.

“At the time I did hear the name, I was too frightened to say it,” Faavae said.

Manning submitted Faavae later told police about hearing “Saia” after Vaitohi had been arrested, again he disagreed.

“God knows the truth and I’m telling the truth.”

Faavae told Talakai’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, KC, he never mentioned hearing an American accent to police initially.

He disputed telling police about hearing the accent purely because he wanted to help the prosecution.

The trial before Justice Mathew Downs and a jury continues.