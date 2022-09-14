Auckland jewellery store targeted in armed daylight robbery

Michael Hill Botany was targeted by a group of armed people in daylight robbery at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Michael Hill Botany was hit in a daylight robbery at lunchtime on Wednesday.

A group entered the store at about 1.30pm, armed with weapons, and took a number of items before leaving, police said.

Zac Smith, 22, was at a shop across the street when the robbery took place.

“There were people running, shouting, ‘Ring the police!’ And people moving to see what was going on,” he said.

Smith said he saw four people run out of the Michael Hill store and jump into a car before driving off.

“It was all over pretty quick,” he said.

This is just the most recent in a string of jewellery store robberies across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Michael Hill in Lynn Mall shopping centre was also the target of a ramraid.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ramraiders used a car to break into Lynn Mall shopping centre.

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe, Takapuna and St Lukes Mall have all been hit

The jewellery store franchise has “significantly” ramped up its security measures in response to the increased break-ins.

Police are making inquiries to identify what was taken and locate the offenders, a spokesperson said.

Michael Hill Botany has been contacted for comment.