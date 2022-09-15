'I didn't do it': Suitcase murders suspect detained in South Korea denies crime

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

A woman arrested in South Korea over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases denies she was responsible for the murders.

She was located using her medical records and her phone number, Korean media is reporting.

South Korean police have arrested the woman in relation to the remains of a girl and boy, found on August 11 in Manurewa, south Auckland. She will face two charges of murder.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested at 1am Korean time (4am NZ time) in Ulsan, a city on South Korea’s southeast coast, according to YTN, a Korean 24-hour news channel.

READ MORE:

* 'Critical stage': Police supported suppressing names of children found dead in suitcases

* Both children now identified after bodies found in suitcases

* Woman sought over children whose bodies were found in suitcases believed to be in South Korea, potential mother



She was found “hiding in an apartment”, believed to belong to an acquaintance.

The New Zealand Police would not confirm those details when asked about them.

When questioned by reporters on her way to Seoul, the woman denied the murder allegations, according to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

“I didn't do it,” the woman said repeatedly. She had covered her head a coat as she was led away.

JoongAng Ilbo, one of South Korea’s leading newspapers, said South Korean police traced the woman through her medical records and her phone number.

Bae Byung-soo/Newsis via AP When questioned by reporters on her way to Seoul, the woman denied the murder allegations, according to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

They figured out her precise location on Wednesday and found her at the apartment shortly before 1am on Thursday.

She “knew through media reports that she was the subject of an investigation”, JoongAng Ilbo reported.

South Korea's National Police Agency worked with Interpol New Zealand to trace the woman's whereabouts, the JTBC television network reported.

That included conducting an undercover investigation with CCTV around the apartment's location in Ulsan, the JTBC television network reported.

“We worked closely with Interpol of New Zealand and persistently pursued and arrested [her],” Kang Ki-taek, director of Interpol international cooperation at the National Police Agency, told the network.

The police plan to hand over the woman to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the country’s largest newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, reported.

An extradition review would be conducted at the Seoul High Court, which would decide whether to extradite the woman to New Zealand.

David White/Stuff A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the two dead children found at a Clendon Park home.

After returning to South Korea, the woman lived in Seoul and other places before moving to Ulsan earlier this year, where she was staying at an acquaintance's house, the Yonhap News Agency said.

New Zealand has requested the woman be extradited back to Aotearoa to face the charges and remain in custody during the extradition process, a statement released on Thursday morning said.

Yonhap News Agency said the extradition process would take two months to complete in the South Korean courts.

Police said they were continuing inquiries in New Zealand.

Stuff reported in August that the father of the children had died in 2017, a year before the mother is thought to have arrived in South Korea. The children were aged 5 and 8 at the time of his death.

James Halpin/Stuff A large blue tent was set up in the front yard of the Manurewa property after the bodies were discovered.

The names of the children and their identifying details have been suppressed at the request of the wider family and with the support of the police.

Do you know more? Email james.halpin@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64 021 224 1061

Police said the bodies of the two children were thought to have been in the suitcases for three to four years. They were placed in a storage unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe.

The contents of the unit were then bought at a storage unit auction by an unwitting family and taken home to their Clendon Park address. It was then the bodies were discovered.

STUFF The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

A ‘terrible tragedy’

Diane Lee, a co-president of the Korea-NZ Cultural Association, said the alleged murders were “tragic” and “sad”.

The Korean community had been waiting for the news of the arrest, she said.

“People were waiting for the arrest, of someone who did a terrible tragedy,” she said.

Diane Lee/Supplied Diane Lee, of the Korea-NZ Cultural Association, earlier said she was "shocked" and "saddened" to hear that the two children found in suitcases were Korean.

​Eun Hee Kim, a spokesperson for the Korean Women’s Association of New Zealand, said she believed justice should be done, but the circumstances were about “taking pride as a Korean”.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to the young victims who were born in the world and died without living properly,” she said.​

Reverend Ji-Heon Jang of the Korean Presbyterian Church in Auckland said the abilities and intelligence of the police in the Republic of Korea were “very strong”, so he had expected the woman would be arrested quickly.

He said he was glad there had been an arrest.

“I would like her to be repatriated to New Zealand if possible for a trial.”

The New Zealand Consulate of the Republic of Korea said the police attaché to New Zealand in the consulate had been working with the country’s authorities through Interpol during the course of the investigation.

James Halpin/Stuff Human remains were discovered by one unlucky family after they won an auction of a storage unit’s contents.

“The consulate had ensured the investigation proceeds well while respecting the enforcement power and the media response of NZ police, because the South Korean police have no authority to investigate this case,” Consul General In-Taek Kim said.

“I'm relieved to find that the suspect was arrested in Korea for the alleged murder of two children.”

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua acknowledged the ongoing assistance and support from the South Korean Ministry of Justice, the South Korean Prosecution Service and the Korean National Police Agency.

“To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the co-ordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff.”