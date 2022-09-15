Woman arrested in South Korea over two children found dead in suitcases

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in South Korea after the remains of two children were found in suitcases in Auckland.

South Korean police have charged the woman with two charges of murder in relation to the remains, which were found on August 11 in Manurewa.

The woman was arrested at 1am Korean time (4am NZ time) in Ulsan, a city on Korea’s south-east coast, according to YTN, a Korean 24-hour news channel.

Police have requested the woman be extradited back to New Zealand to face the charges and remain in custody during the extradition process, a statement, released on Thursday morning, said.

The woman was arrested under a warrant from Korean Courts after police contacted Interpol.

Police said they were continuing inquiries in New Zealand.

David White/Stuff A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the two dead children found at a Clendon Park home.

Stuff reported in August the father of the children, who were aged 5 and 8 at the time of his death, had died in 2017, a year before the mother is thought to have arrived in South Korea.

The names of the children and any identifying details have been suppressed at the request of the wider family and with the support of the police.

Police earlier said that was done as the investigation was at a “critical stage” and “any release may jeopardise” the ongoing investigation.

Publication would “make too much media gossip” and affect the family’s privacy, a relative said in their application for suppression.

The case had “too much media focus and it will make family life difficult”, they said.

Police said the bodies of the two children were thought to have been in the suitcases for three to four years. They were placed in a storage unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe.

The contents of the storage unit were then bought at a storage unit auction by an unwitting family and taken home to their Clendon Park address. It was then the bodies were discovered.

A ‘terrible tragedy’

Diane Lee, the co-president of the Korea-NZ Cultural Association, said the alleged murders were “tragic” and “sad”.

Diane Lee/Supplied Co-president of Korea-NZ Cultural Association Diane Lee earlier said she was "shocked" and "saddened" to hear that the two children found in suitcases were Korean.

The Korean community had been waiting for the news of the arrest, she said.

“People were waiting for the arrest, of someone who did a terrible tragedy,” she said.

“After hearing the news [of the arrest] it is very sad. We think ‘why, why?’”

Lee said there hadn’t been a lot of talk within the Korean community about the case, but expected now an arrest had been made people might be more open to talking about it.

“People feel bad and sad for this tragedy,” she said.

James Halpin/Stuff Human remains were discovered by one unlucky family after they won an auction of a storage unit.

​Eun Hee Kim, spokeswoman for the Korean Women’s Association of New Zealand said she believes justice should be done, but the circumstances were about “taking pride as a Korean”.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to the young victims who were born in the world and died without living properly,” she said.​

Detective inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua acknowledged the ongoing assistance and support from the South Korean Ministry of Justice, South Korean Prosecution Service and the Korean National Police Agency.

“To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff.”

A resident of the Moncrieff Avenue property where the bodies were found described a “wicked smell” when the suitcases were opened and the bodies discovered.

He had previously worked at a Manukau crematorium and said he recognised the smell as that of a body.

“I knew straight away and I thought where's that coming from,” he said, referring to the property.

Police arrived soon after and a hearse had been at the property, he said.