Tinder swindler who carried out crypto con then Covid dodge now a court no-show

Anthony Kiro told a Tinder date he'd invested money on her behalf and she felt obliged repay him, despite not having agreed to it.

An Auckland man who cheated his Tinder date out of thousands of dollars by tempting her with a tenfold return on an investment that did not actually exist, didn’t turn up in court for sentencing.

A warrant for the arrest of Anthony Waitiri Bill Kiro, 42, was issued on Thursday but Judge Brett Crowley said it would lie at Hamilton District Court until 1pm Friday – giving him the opportunity to present before then.

Kiro was to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a representative charge of theft by a person in a special relationship, and a single charge of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order on August 12.

Kiro was in Hamilton when he met his victim – whose name is suppressed – through dating app Tinder in early January 2021, the summary of facts said.

He later told her he worked full-time investing cryptocurrency, and that he’d invested $5000 on her behalf – which she felt obliged to pay back despite not agreeing to - and giving false indications of her investment value to get an extra $2000.

She never received an expected contract or payment and Kiro eventually told police he’d used the money for gambling.

His lawyer Rhiannon Scott previously advised Kiro had completely repaid the money.

The Covid-19 charge arose from Kiro leaving Auckland during lockdown in September last year, hidden in the back of a van.

A tip led police to an apartment in Whanganui where Kiro was hiding under a duvet.

He claimed he’d left Auckland because he had nowhere to go but police found he still had a two-month lease in Auckland.