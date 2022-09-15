Cheat Sheet: How does extradition from South Korea work and how long will it take?

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

New Zealand Police are seeking the extradition of a 42-year-old woman arrested in South Korea over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland. But what actually is extradition, what does the process look like and how long will it take for the woman to face trial in New Zealand?

So what actually is extradition?

Extradition is the process through which one jurisdiction or country can request the removal of a person from another jurisdiction for criminal prosecution.

So in this instance, authorities in New Zealand have applied to have the woman removed from South Korea and brought back to Aotearoa, where she will face two charges of murder.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested in South Korea over two children found dead in suitcases

* Woman sought over children whose bodies were found in suitcases believed to be in South Korea, potential mother

* 'Critical stage': Police supported suppressing names of children found dead in suitcases



What are the legal grounds for extradition from South Korea to New Zealand?

The extradition of the woman will take place under the terms of an extradition treaty signed by New Zealand and South Korea in 2001.

That states that “each Party agrees to extradite to the other any person who is wanted for prosecution, trial, or the imposition or enforcement of a sentence in the Requesting Party for an extraditable offence”.

David White/Stuff The human remains were discovered by a family in Manurewa, south Auckland in August.

Extraditable offences, under the treaty, are those punishable by a term of imprisonment of a year or more in both South Korea and New Zealand.

Murder is an extraditable offence because it carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in New Zealand and five years in South Korea.

What will the extradition process from South Korea to New Zealand look like?

University of Canterbury law professor Neil Boister says the extradition process usually takes part in four stages.

Firstly, the woman has been arrested in South Korea upon the request of the New Zealand Police.

The woman will then face a tribunal hearing in South Korea, which will confirm that all conditions laid out in the treaty between South Korea and New Zealand are met, Boister says.

David White/Stuff A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the two dead children found at a Clendon Park home.

Here, there will be an opportunity for South Korea to raise a defence to the proposed charges on the basis of anything in Korean law that might work to mitigate the woman’s alleged actions. This might, Boister says, involve taking into account the woman’s physical and mental health.

The third step will involve an executive decision being made as to whether to continue with the extradition.

Finally, if the decision is made to go ahead with the extradition, the woman will be flown from South Korea to New Zealand. Upon landing in New Zealand, she will be taken into custody by New Zealand Police who will then follow their usual arrest and charge procedures, Boister says.

How long might the extradition process take?

This a much harder question to answer, according to Boister.

“At the more onerous end of the spectrum, extraditions can take up to 15 or 20 years,” he said.

“But I expect in this instance, because Korean authorities appear to be cooperating fully with NZ Police, the extradition will happen quite quickly and we’ll see her arriving in New Zealand soon.”