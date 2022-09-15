Off-duty police officer punched 14-year-old in face over stolen cigarettes

The officer was found to have used excessive force in the incident. (File photo)

An off-duty police officer punched a 14-year-old in the face after he stole cigarettes off the officer’s front deck, according to the police watchdog.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority said the officer used excessive force when detaining the boy, who he found in an Auckland park with his friend after following them in his car.

The officer took hold of one boy's collar, before punching the other twice in the face after seeing he was holding something in his hand.

The boy fell to the ground, where the officer put him in an arm lock, the report, released on Thursday, found.

The officer claimed he did it as he thought the boy might have a weapon.

The boy was taken to a local medical centre, before heading to Starship Children’s Hospital with a suspected fractured eye socket after the incident, which happened in North Auckland in 2019.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Independent Police Conduct Authority believes it is being misinterpreted by media reports. (Video first published in December 2017)

The IPCA said it did not accept the officer’s assertion that he perceived himself to have been at risk of attack from the boy or that he punched the boy to defend himself.

“There was no legal justification to punch the boy,” authority chairperson Judge Colin Doherty said.

The officer was charged at the time with injuring with intent to injure, but the charges were dismissed after two hung jury trials.

Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police accepted the findings of the IPCA report.

“Police conducted an employment investigation into the matter, which resulted in a finding of serious misconduct.”

The officer was no longer employed by the police, she said.

A witness to the aftermath of the punch told the IPCA the boy seemed “submissive” and the officer “quite agitated”.

The witness was told by the officer to call the police, the report said. While she did, she noticed the boy’s eye was swollen and there was blood on his face.

A short while later, two police officers arrived and the boy was taken to the station to be interviewed.