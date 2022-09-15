Man arrested after armed police respond to incident in Longburn

Police laid road spikes after responding to an incident involving weapons in Longburn in Manawatū on Thursday.

A man has been arrested and cordons have been lifted after armed police responded to an incident involving weapons in Manawatū.

Longburn, near Palmerston North, was blocked off by police about midday on Thursday as police responded to reports of disorder, in which weapons were believed to be involved. The armed offenders squad was notified.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on a firearms-related offence, a police spokesperson said.

Cordons were lifted about 1.15pm and the lockdown at Longburn School, which had been done as a precaution, had been lifted, the spokesperson said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police investigate at a property in Longburn.

But police were still investigating at a house in Longburn shortly afterwards and were speaking to people on the roadside.

Six police cars and a large group of officers had been on SH56 between Longburn and Palmerston North.

Police were seen laying spikes on the road, and a man with a Mongrel Mob jersey was standing with his hands behind his back next to a police car. Police did not say if the incident was gang related.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A large group of officers on SH56.

Police searched cars leaving Longburn on Reserve Rd, and had blocked entry to the town from Reserve Rd and SH56.

Armed police were stationed at each intersection.

Longburn School principal Jo Emmerson said they knew nothing about the incident.