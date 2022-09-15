Man who trapped daughter in room to rape her narrowly avoids life sentence

A 55-year-old man who raped his daughter narrowly avoided a life term when sentenced in the High Court at Palmerston North.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of physical and sexual abuse

A teenage girl who was raped by her father says she will not use that title to refer to him in the future.

“I will never consider you my dad again,” she told the High Court at Palmerston North on Thursday.

“A father is supposed to protect and look after their daughter.

“You disgust me.”

The man was sentenced to 12 years’ prison, with a minimum term of two-thirds, for raping her.

READ MORE:

* Recidivist rapist resentenced to preventive detention after solicitor-general appeal

* Woman blames herself after same man raped another tourist 14 years later

* Preventive detention for repeat sex offender after 40 years of convictions



Justice Francis Cooke, KC​, said the man avoided preventive detention – a sentence requiring him to stay in prison until he could prove he was not an undue risk – by a fine margin.

The man, 55, has permanent name suppression to protect the identity of the girl he raped.

The rape took place in 2019 while he had his children over for the school holidays.

While some children slept in a bedroom downstairs, he insisted the daughter he raped stay in his room one night on an airbed.

He hid her pyjamas so she had to wear a robe instead and he took part of the door off so it could not be opened from the inside.

He then asked her to get into the bed with him under the pretence of watching a scary movie before raping her.

She managed to put the door back together and lock herself in a bathroom, using the time to text message her mother asking to be picked up in the morning.

The man confronted her, telling her to tell her mother they simply had a fight.

He told her not to tell anyone about what happened as it would “destroy” him.

The girl, reading her victim impact statement through tears, said she was not a victim, but “a survivor of mental, physical and emotional abuse”.

“Getting my story heard has been one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I have done this and been through it all to prevent you from being able to do this to anyone else.”

She had lived in fear of the man coming back to get some kind of revenge on her, but was no longer scared of him.

“I have fought through the darkest days of my life to be here, to tell you about the impact your assault has had on my life.

“I’m glad to be able to tell you, through all this, that I survived you.”

Justice Francis Cooke, KC, said imprisoning someone for the rest of their life should be “a last resort”.

The man was found guilty of the rape after a judge-alone trial in the district court, but his sentencing took place in the High Court as the Crown applied for him to be sentenced to preventive detention due to his history.

He repeatedly sexually assaulted one girl between 1988 and 1991, then went on to indecently assault another girl in the early 2000s.

He was placed on an extended supervision order after his last prison term, which lapsed before he offended again.

Extended supervision orders allow Corrections to closely monitor high-risk offenders through features like regular reporting and GPS monitoring.

Crown prosecutor Guy Carter​ said reoffending despite the extended supervision order showed preventive detention was necessary to protect the community.

“He is able to present as someone who doesn’t have risk, some who is compliant...while not doing what is actually necessary to make him less of a risk to the community and, particularly, young women.”

Defence lawyer Debbie Goodlet​ said the lack of offending while on an extended supervision order showed the man was safe in the community when monitored.

“It worked.”

He was likely to be placed on another extended supervision order when released, by which time he would be in his 60s, she said.

The judge said preventive detention would effectively keep the man in prison for the rest of his life.

But the extended supervision order scheme was a proven alternative, keeping the community safe from the man in the past.

“The state should only imprison someone for what could be the rest of their life as a last resort,” the judge said.

Where to get help