Man charged in Swanson homicide case can now be named as nephew of deceased

A man charged with murder after an older man was found dead in West Auckland, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, can now be named as the nephew of the deceased.

James Robert Yates, 32, faces charges of assault, resisting police and also murder after David Keith Yates, 65, was found dead at a property in Candia Rd, Swanson, on November 13, 2021.

Earlier this year, Robert Yates was found fit to stand trial by Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

On Thursday, Justice Geoffrey Venning declined Robert Yates continued name suppression.

At the hearing, his lawyer Nicholas Wintour said there was a real risk his mental state could deteriorate if named.

His client would face extreme hardship if named, Wintour argued.

Prosecutor Emma Kerr opposed continued suppression.

Robert Yates, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, is set to go to trial in May 2023 and was remanded at the Mason Clinic.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor previously said Yates and the man charged were known to each other.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family at this difficult time.”