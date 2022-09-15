Drink-driver leaves shoe behind when trying to pull wool over police's eyes

Kingsly Karipa had alcohol on board when he crashed a car into a tree but tried to fool police about who was actually driving. (File photo)

A drink-driver’s efforts to fool police about who had smashed into a tree, injuring two people in the process, came unstuck in a case akin to Cinderella gone wrong.

Instead of a glass slipper and a life with Prince Charming, it was Kingsly Karipa’s​ shoe and a date with the Palmerston North District Court.

Karipa, 22, was sentenced on Thursday to five months’ home detention for drink-driving injuring two people and possession of cannabis.

The crash took place in the early hours of December 12 when he was driving a car with two passengers along Limbrick St​, Palmerston North.

Instead of going around the roundabout at the intersection with Millar St, he drove into it, lost control, spun the car 180 degrees and hit a tree.

Both his passengers were trapped, one suffering a cut face and the other a broken femur and a brain injury, but Karipa managed to get himself out of the driver’s seat and into the back seat.

He did, however, leave a shoe between the driver’s seat and steering wheel, while the electronic monitoring bracelet he was wearing – he was on community detention at the time – also came off.

Police also found cannabis in the car.

Karipa returned a reading of 107 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

He initially denied being the driver when questioned by police but later pleaded guilty in court.

Reading from a victims’ adviser’s memo, Judge Jim Large​ said the victims both forgave Karipa and were still friends.

They recovered from their injuries and did not want Karipa to go to prison.

Either of them could have been driving that night, they said.

The judge said their response was “incredibly generous”.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if they were still angry because the impact on them will be ongoing.”

The judge also mused on the driving attitude of young men like Karipa.

“Young men seem to think they can drive any which way with impunity.

“They don’t think about consequences.

“I don’t think you thought about any consequences that night.”

But Karipa did have genuine remorse for his friends, realising how serious the situation was, the judge said.

Karipa was also disqualified from driving for a year, after which he will be subject to an interlock licence, while the judge ordered police to destroy the cannabis found in the car.