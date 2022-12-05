Auckland teacher accused of making intimate videos of children can be named

The man previously appeared at the Auckland District Court.

An Auckland teacher facing nearly 200 serious sexual charges can now be named.

Malcolm Ross Davidson, from Massey, is accused of indecently assaulting a number of girls, making intimate visual recordings of more than 80 young girls and possessing objectionable publications.

He is said to have filmed some of the girls on multiple occasions over a span of four years.

In total, he faces 131 charges of making intimate visual recordings and 12 of making objectionable material.

He also faces 45 charges of indecently assaulting girls under 12 and one charge of sexual violation.

Judge Kathryn Maxwell declined name suppression for Davidson after a hearing at the Auckland District Court in October, however a lawyer acting on behalf of connected parties indicated he would be filing an appeal.

The High Court at Auckland confirmed on Monday that the application has been abandoned.

Judge Maxwell’s reasons for declining name suppression and the alleged summary of facts are suppressed.

In total, Davidson faces 192 charges. He is next due in court in February.

According to the Teacher’s Register, Davidson has voluntarily agreed not to teach.