Member of Three Houses Down jailed for two years for million-dollar tax evasion

Sione Pome’e founded Three Houses Down, pictured at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Nelson, with his brothers in 2004.

A founding member of the reggae band Three Houses Down​ has been imprisoned for more than two years for tax evasion.

Sione Ma’anaiumotu Pome’e​ was sentenced to 27 months in prison when he appeared at the Manukau District Court in south Auckland earlier this year.

Pome’e founded the Auckland-based band Three Houses Down with his brothers in 2004.

The band has toured alongside international acts like UB40, Ali Campbell and Inner Circle.

Pome’e was also the director of Pomee Engineering Services, a labour hire company.

He was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on May 12 after pleading guilty to 66 charges of evading or attempting to evade PAYE (pay as you earn), student loan and KiwiSaver deductions.

According to Inland Revenue, at the time of sentencing, his company still owed more than $1.1 million in deductions.

Supplied Sione Pome’e, third from left, is serving a 27-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Inland Revenue said it had both warned Pome’e and offered him help, but he “continued offending over a seven-year period”.

The offending was a “significant breach of trust” for the community and his employees, the department said.

The court heard between November 2012 and March 2019, Pome’e filed returns where he intentionally understated or didn’t disclose wages and bonus payments made to staff.

That reduced the amount of PAYE his company owed to Inland Revenue.

“Instead of paying tax he chose to use the money to fund personal and lifestyle choices and admitted using company funds for significant personal spending,” Inland Revenue said.

About $1 million was transferred from Pomee Engineering Service’s bank account to Pome’e’s joint account with a relative.

He then used the money for overseas travel and spending, shopping in “high-end luxury retail stores”, bonuses and various loans and gifts to himself.

Pome’e also transferred more than $25,000 to Jamaican Money Market to help his nephew with his music career.

The judge gave Pome’e a 5% discount on his sentence for work he has carried out in Samoa and Tonga.

However, she declined to give him a sentence discount for remorse, finding he only had remorse in hindsight.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Pome'e appealed his sentence to the High Court at Auckland last week, but Justice Geoffrey Venning said the existing sentence was appropriate.

Pomee Engineering Services was liquidated in 2019.