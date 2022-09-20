Man admits stabbing another man to death during Auckland lockdown

John Ioane died after being found with stab wounds in August 2021.

A man has admitted a charge of murder after stabbing another man to death days into the Covid-19 Delta lockdown.

John Tofu Ioane was found critically injured near a block of units in Auckland’s Panmure on August 23, 2021.

Bradford Damian Kipa was later charged with murder and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty.

Justice Kiri Tahana acknowleged Ioane’s whānau, who were present at court and via a video link.

Justice Tahana convicted Kipa and remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing later this year.

Police previously said CPR was attempted on Ioane, but that was unsuccessful and he died.

Kipa, who was present when police arrived at the scene, was taken into custody.

He was known to Ioane, detective senior sergeant Steven Anderson said at the time.

Justice Tahana dismissed a separate assault charge relating to another person.