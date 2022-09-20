Off-duty cop put on uniform, entered police station and destroyed blood sample

The police officer has lost name suppression but still can’t be named.

An off-duty police officer changed into his uniform and drove to the Harbour Bridge Patrol Base, where he used a colleague’s access card before stealing his own evidential blood samples and pouring them down his home toilet.

The police officer has admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by destroying his own evidential blood samples, driving while forbidden and burglary.

The 33-year-old Auckland constable still can’t be named after Judge Maria Pecotic refused to grant the officer continued name suppression. His lawyer, Todd Simmonds, said he needed the 20 working days to seek instructions on appeal.

Court documents released to Stuff said the man had been a police officer for four years and had previously been stationed at the Auckland Harbour Bridge Patrol Base, assigned to the impairment prevention team (IPT).

In the early hours of July 24, he was stopped on Quay St at an alcohol checkpoint.

He underwent a breath test, which read 501 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. He then elected to undergo an evidential blood test.

For drivers aged over 20, the breath alcohol limit is 250mcg and the blood alcohol limit is 50mg per 100ml of blood.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The police officer blew double the legal limit.

Having blown over the limit, the officer was forbidden to drive a car for 12 hours. An associate drove him to his home address.

The officer who took the blood sample secured it at the Harbour Bridge Patrol Base.

“The defendant, knowing the procedures and where the evidential blood sample was kept, having worked at IPT, decided to travel to the Harbour Bridge Patrol Base to retrieve and destroy the evidential blood sample, to avoid a criminal conviction and keep his employment,” the summary said.

On his drive to the base, he pulled over and put on his police uniform.

He drove into the front gate and swiped his access card, which was declined because it had expired.

Not dissuaded by his access being denied, and still wanting to obtain and destroy his blood samples, he drove to a colleague’s house and obtained a valid card.

On arrival back at the base, he removed his civilian jacket and put on a police hat.

He was wearing his uniform in case he was challenged by on-duty officers, the summary said.

Using the access card, the officer walked into the building to the secure storage location where the blood samples are stored.

He checked the register and saw that his sample had been logged into the drop safe.

He lifted and manipulated the drop safe so that the samples were able to be removed from the drop chute.

The officer first removed a package belonging to a member of the public before finding his.

He took the package, drove home and took the two vials of blood and poured it into the toilet.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Superintendent Naila Hassan says the incident is serious.

When spoken to by police, he said he felt ashamed for having driven with excess alcohol and had dishonoured himself.

“He had been drinking alcohol and acted without thinking.”

On Monday, Judge Pecotic told the man he’d had ample time to tell his mother at his last appearance.

“The fact you didn’t do that is on you,” the judge said.

After the officer was charged, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the incident was “serious”.

“Police take the conduct of our people incredibly seriously, and a thorough investigation is currently under way in regards to this matter.”

The incident had been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

“Given this matter is now before the court, I am not in a position to comment on the circumstances of the incident at this time,” Hassan said.