Man who threatened to kill PM was so drunk he didn't remember it, lawyer says

An Auckland man jailed for a “relentless campaign of emails” threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her family is seeking to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

Michael Christopher Cruickshank was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment after being found guilty of sending three emails on January 21, 2020, having already sent 89 emails between October 2019 and January 2020.

Court documents said the emails amounted to harassment and to “cause Jacinda Ardern to fear for her safety (or) the safety of her family”.

Cruickshank appealed both his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

At the hearing, Cruickshank’s lawyer James Carruthers submitted the sentence was excessive.

Cruickshank had told police in an interview he was drunk to the point where he couldn’t remember what he had done, Carruthers said.

His client had also been prejudiced by the Crown's cross-examination, which highlighted threats he’d made in the past, Carruthers said.

While he didn’t wish to downplay the language used by Cruickshank, there was no evidence he had any intention to see the threats through, the lawyer said.

“He writes obsessively from the confines of his bedroom.”

Matthew Davie from Crown Law said Cruickshank had painted the state as the aggressor and himself as the victim.

He submitted there had been no miscarriage of justice.

“It was plain [Cruickshank] acted intentionally, it wasn’t an accident,” Davie said.

“It is clear he doesn’t joke about his grievances with the state even when he’s drinking.”

Davie said there was no error with the sentence handed down – it was a small fraction of the statutory maximum.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received multiple emails from Michael Cruickshank.

At Cruickshank’s sentencing, Judge Brooke Gibson said the threats were made in a grandiose way.

“You have a complete absence of insight ... and a high sense of entitlement,” Judge Gibson said report writers noted.

Cruickshank said he couldn't remember sending the emails and claimed he did not intend to kill or harm anyone.

He did not suffer from a significant mental illness, but he had become focused on various Government agencies and how they had treated him, Judge Gibson said. He felt persecuted and had made threats in the past.

Cruickshank suffered an accident in 1995 after arriving to New Zealand from Ireland two years prior and had since been back and forth with ACC over his entitlements.

Justices Simon France, Justice Rebecca Ellis and Justice Rachel Dunningham reserved their decision.